By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

This year on Election Day, Town of Webb voters will cast ballots for the position of Town of Webb Supervisor, and for two town council members.

TOW Supervisor race

Robert Moore

Robert Moore, the incumbent town supervisor, is running for reelection. Moore has served as supervisor for 12 years, with a four year hiatus between his terms. Before his election as town supervisor, he held the elected position of highway superintendent. Moore has lived in the Town of Webb his whole adult life, leaving only to attend college. He is deeply interested in the town and wants to be involved in, not only planning and working for the town’s future, but also working for the “now.”

“There is a pivotal role that the town plays in improving life. What benefits some of us, benefits us all,” said Moore.

Over his years as supervisor, he has worked on many projects that he is proud of. Getting a new highway garage built to replace the one that dated from 1930, the completion of the TOBIE Trail project, the new navigation docks and the major overhaul of the town’s zoning ordinance are a few of the things that he has worked on. He is quick to mention that the town supervisor works with many people, and these projects weren’t just his doing.

“It’s all a collaboration. It’s very important to be able to work with people and disseminate accurate information,” said Moore.

He acknowledges that tourism is a vital part of the Town of Webb. He stresses that his office has always been open to any suggestions about how to create more opportunity in that area.

“Tourism is getting more competitive. We have beautiful lakes, clear air, access to the wilderness and so much to offer. But we have to continue to enhance our services. McCauley Mountain is an enhancement, snowmobile trails are an enhancement. There is always room to take what exists and make it better,” he said.

The issue of health care in the town has become a hot button issue in this election. Moore says that the town is in a unique position to promote furthering the access to healthcare in the town. But he acknowledges that healthcare has become a very complicated issue.

“Health care has changed a lot and we have to keep pace with that,” he said.

He wants the town to remain engaged in tackling the problem and to continue looking for solutions and ways that the Health Center can better serve the Town of Webb.

“The opportunity now is that this discussion has been brought to the forefront and we can look at what do we do, how can we do it, and what is achievable. It’s not going to be overnight.”

The town board is in the process of planning the next year’s budget for the town. Moore has been through the process before and says that it takes a lot of planning and careful thought to weigh the towns wants vs. the town’s needs.

“I don’t know if the budget cycle ever stops. The ability to understand, assemble and execute a financial plan for the Town of Webb, it takes commitment, attention to detail and it takes knowledge. On top of the fact that you must be conscientious of whose money you’re spending.”

He puts great store in the relationships that he’s built as town supervisor, and his experience in running the town.

“The experience I have is useful and will continue to be useful,” he said. “Those relationships built up over time have significant value.”

Beyond his experience he values his caring nature and his approachability.

“There is a part of me that is invested in others well being.”

Bob Burke

Bob Burke is the challenger for the position of Webb town supervisor. Burke was born in the Town of Webb and lived here for many years until, he says, he moved away to provide a better life for his daughters in 1992. He moved back to the area full time in June and has always spent time here at his camp. He decided to run for town supervisor because he wants to be involved in the community and he’d like to see the town board demographics change.

“We’re all getting older, and I’d love to change a few things and see someone younger just take the whole thing, with the town board included, with a younger demo and not being taken over from the outside,” said Burke.

He would like to see more attention spent on getting more jobs in the area. He says that Old Forge would be a perfect place for a tech/finance center. And that there would be enough room for such a center at the old Arts Center building. Since there are not as many kids in school now there is more room there for people to come in and have classes to teach people more about technology, according to Burke.

“We need to put some thrust behind non-tourist related businesses,” said Burke. “I don’t see why we can’t be an e-commerce center.”

Burke said that the town should do more to provide health care for residents but was unsure about how the lease works with the Mohawk Valley Health System.

“I would need to read the contract,” he said.

He thinks that a good solution would be for the town to hire an extra doctor.

“We could hire someone for $100,000, maybe that’s the solution. That’s something we certainly could afford. I’d like to sit down with everyone and anyone who has concerns and we’ll prioritize those concerns and see what we come up with,” said Burke.

He is confident that managing the fiscal concerns of the town would not be a problem as in his career as a bank officer and then later in real estate he worked with large sums of money.

He wants to maximize use of McCauley Mountain into a year round venue that would either break even or make a profit. He would like to see a mountain bike concessionaire and a zip-line vendor at the mountain.

“I’d love to see a mountain bike center. We have everything we need there. Mountain biking is a super clean business.”

He says the chalet, although some improvements have been made, needs more maintenance. Burke would like to make a large deck on the building and he says the parking lot is a mess. He thinks the area is perfect for a small hotel. The plan would be to give the land to a hotelier and give them 10 years of tax breaks.

“I think it’s our crown jewel,” said Burke. “I want to use that asset consistently.”

He’d like to change the town brand to “Woods and Waters,” and to increase the town’s profile online.

“Our online presence can never be good enough. It’s an ongoing thing,” he said.

He has really enjoyed connecting with people throughout town during the campaigning process. He got over 200 signatures on his petition to get his name on the ballot.

Town council race

There are four candidates running for two town board seats. Mike Ross and Kate Russell are up for reelection and Don Haehl and Billy Tormey are also running for those seats.

Mike Ross

Mike Ross has served on the town board for 15 years. He started off on serving on the Central Adirondack Association’s board and slowly became interested in being on the town board. He moved to the Town of Webb in 1982 after coming up and enjoying what the outdoors had to offer. He has enjoyed working on the town board.

“I enjoy it. I have an interest in things going on in the town. I have a positive outlook on the future and I want to be part of making it happen,” said Ross.

He likens the town to a business and says that the job of the town board is to manage that business.

“We have to plan for the future and keep all of the systems up to date and running,” said Ross.

During his time on the town board, he has been instrumental in many projects, including getting the lights replaced at the North Street soccer field, getting the basketball court on North Street and getting the upper parking lot put in. He also worked on the information center in Eagle Bay, and the cleaning of the property the center sits on. The TOBIE Trail project was one he worked on from the beginning, and he helped get the Stillwater Fire District in place.

He says that he is passionate about the community and is open minded and honest.

“I’m willing to spend the time to do the job correctly,” said Ross.

Kate Russell

Kate Russell has served on the town board for eight years. She started off volunteering on the library board, and then went on to the planning board. She became interested in serving on the town board and went to meetings to familiarize herself with the issues facing the board. She wanted to serve the community that she had grown to enjoy. She moved her for her relationship with her now husband and is raising a daughter here.

She sees her job on the town board as seeing projects through and planning for the future and being fiscally responsible for the community. She says that a huge part of the job is being available and listening to members of the community.

“You have to do projects that fit the needs of the community and ones that are for the betterment of the community,” said Russell.

She has had part in many of the town’s projects including the TOBIE Trail, the remodel and updating at McCauley Mountain, and the east side pump station.

“Certainly the town having the opportunity to provide that bridge [on the TOBIE Trail] cRusselling the Moose River was amazing,” she said.

Working on McCauley Mountain is an ongoing project that she is very passionate about. The chalet has been renovated, with new windows and insulation to make it more energy efficient, and an updated floor plan and kitchen appliances.

“The value of McCauley Mountain to our community is so great,” said Russell.

Working collaboratively is important to Russell, and she enjoys working with her colleagues to gather information and make decisions based on that information. Even though many issues are being worked on, the challenges facing the town are complex.

“The big issues for the town right now are so intertwined, declining school enrollment, the need for affordable housing, the need for jobs, healthcare, they’re all things we need to work on, and they all influence each other,” she said.

She wants to continue serving on the board for many reasons.

“I am hungry for my community to continue to advance in many ways, I’m hungry to help my community grown in any way I can. I have been met with many challenges while serving on this town board. Some have been easy and some have been difficult, but I have never shied away from the hard work that’s needed to be done.”

Don Haehl

Don Haehl is a challenger for one of the town board seats. He has lived in the area for many years and raised two daughters here. He volunteers with the Central Adirondack Association and the fire department, and serves on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He decided to run for town board because he says it’s time for a change.

“You can only sit by for so long. It’s time for some new blood. There’s some opinion that a fresh perspective would move us forward. I think I can make a change,” said Haehl.

Some of the issues facing the town that he would like to help tackle are healthcare and attracting younger families to the town. He would also like to see more opportunity in the town so that the kids who grew up here could find fulfilling jobs. He said that he thought that the kids who are from here are an untapped resource. They are familiar with the area and already love their hometown.

“We have to find a way to entice the next generation. If we could, we could build on that,” he said.

He thinks that the Health Center should be “enhanced.” He’d like to see the town provide more help to the staff at the Health Center. Maybe funding extra help at the center or working on getting interns to come and work at the office. He’d like to tap into some of the experts that live in the area and approach Mohawk Valley Health Systems with suggestions and advice.

He sees his role on the town board as being a liaison between the public service workers in the town and people of the town and the board. He also says that his expertise as a mechanical contractor would be of value to the board. He also cites his persistence as an asset.

“I’m not afraid to keep asking. If I do nothing else, but I keep asking and keep asking. We have to keep asking for what we want or nothing will change,” he said.

He would like to see the town develop business plans for the potential programs in town to help decide how and where to invest in projects.

“If we spend money, I want to make sure that we’re spending it properly. I just want to make sure we get the best bang for our buck,” said Haehl.

This is Haehl’s first run for elected office.

Billy Tormey

Billy Tormey has lived in Old Forge his whole life and is running because he says we need a change. He says Tourism numbers have dropped. He cites his experiences in town as evidence saying that traffic this summer was never as bad as it usually is. Tormey manages the bars for the people who own Van Auken’s Inne and the Old Mill, and run the golf course bar and restaurant. They have another bar in Utica. Tormey says that while sharing information with other bar managers, they all feel that business has been going down.

“Our tourism numbers have dropped immensely. The numbers are definitely down, the hotels aren’t full. They’re getting tired of the old stuff,” said Tormey of the tourists.

He thinks that emphasis should be put on having more things for people to do and that the town should plan more events that will “keep people in town” during what are traditionally off months for visitors here.

He has lived in the Town of Webb most of his life and has two children that he is raising here.

His business managing bars he says has given him the financial background that he needs to be able to plan the town budget and he counts his people skills as a plus.

He’d like to see McCauley Mountain doing 20 weddings a summer. He thinks that it’s not being used to its full potential, and says the same thing about the pavilion on North Street. He says that the town should be working harder with the Central Adirondack Association to get more events here all year.

“If you start using these venues more, it’s going to create more jobs,” said Tormey.

Tormey thinks that one of the biggest issues facing the town is what health care is available at the Health Center.

“Most days you can’t even get a Band Aid over there. You can’t give my little kid two stitches on a Friday in the middle of July? Tom is more that capable of doing stitches. He stitched me up once a week for years, and now he can’t even do stitches?”

He would like the lease agreement to come up for review and if a service contract can’t be put in place, he says that the center should go back to being run the way it was.

This is Tormey first run for elected office.