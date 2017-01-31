Bryan Townsend graduated Valedictorian of Recruit Class #73 from The Arlington County Fire Training Academy in Virginia on Dec. 22. His current assignment is at Fire Station #6, Falls Church, Va.Arlington County Fire Department hired the first professional female fire-fighter in the nation in 1974. They partnered with the U.S. Public Health Service to develop the nation’s first Metropolitan Medical Strike Team, which responds to chemical, biological and radiological terrorist attacks. They are backup assistance for Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Fire Department (Ronald Reagan Airport located in Arlington), Ft. Myer military facility, and the Pentagon along with mutual aid services to fire departments of Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.Bryan is a 2013 graduate of Town of Webb School. He is also a 2015 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania where he received an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science. He is still a volunteer fireman in Red Lion, Pennsylvania which he has been since 2011. His proud parents are Don and Amy Townsend of Inlet. His sister Shelby is a senior at Town of Webb School. His proud grandparents are John Townsend and the late Elaine Townsend of Inlet, Bonnie Hugelmaier of Inlet and Brockport, and Lloyd and Betty Hugelmaier of Brockport.