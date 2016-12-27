by Joan Hermmann

Whereiwander… In about twenty minutes, the fourth grade class from Morrisville-Eaton would have the opportunity to enjoy a wagon ride, pulled by two magnificent black Percheron horses. Now it would be my turn to keep twenty exuberant students occupied, with the wonders of nature. That’s why I love my job with Black River Outdoor Educational Program (BROEP) located in Boonville.

In the grassy area, where the horses had been, we joined hands and made a large circle. In the middle of our circle was a huge pile of horse manure. The children began to whisper and giggle as they noticed what was in the center of the circle. Children are fascinated with poop, especially fourth graders. I asked what they saw on the ground and a brave little girl, whispered “Poop,” then another child offered “dung”, and a third “doo-doo” and a fourth said “number two.” We have a plethora of names for animal’s droppings. “Where did it come from?” “The horses,” they shouted in unison. “How can you tell”? was my next question. We determined by the size, shape, color and texture, that it was from a large animal. The shape was similar to other horse droppings they had observed on past occasions. By the texture we assessed that it was the droppings of an herbivore and that it appeared to be a fairly recent deposit. We discussed what would happen to it over a few days and a few weeks. We talked about the benefits others would have from it, such a beetles and flies. And that eventually it would completely decompose and enrich the soil.

I taught them lyrics from a song written by my friend and songwriter, Peggy Lynn. “Animals can be wild or tame; none of them are quite the same; some eat plants and some eat meat and when they’re done they all excrete.” Then it was time for our wagon ride.

After the ride we hiked for several hours looking for signs of wild animals. We looked for tracks, scat, possible habitats and clues left behind. We found evidence of many wild creatures that day, because we were LOOKING.

Now that the leaves are gone from the trees, and snow is beginning to cover the ground, it is an excellent time to share some the wonders of wild animals with our children. Most wild animal are nocturnal or crepuscular (hunting at dusk and dawn) our ability to observe them is limited, unless we look for signs. We can become detectives looking for clues. Clues like animal droppings, bits of hair caught on a shrub or the bark of a tree, diggings in the dirt, grass or snow, nibbles on twigs, scraping of tree bark, and holes in trees. We listen for chattering of red squirrels or scolding blue jays and crows mobbing a tree where an owl or hawk might be resting or hunting.

In the meadow we look for depressions in the grass, bedding spots of deer. Gray and black squirrels nests become easier to find on a leafless tree. We may also find nests that eluded us in the spring or summer. Look for warblers tiny nests or unusually shaped nests of the Baltimore orioles, which are no longer camouflaged. By ponds or small streams we might find muskrat’s dens or a beaver lodge. Without an abundance of foliage we begin to see habitats that were previously hidden. Perhaps we discover an owl pellet and, while wearing gloves, we break it apart to determine what it had ingested.

Just as we have become adept at communicating with email, animals have always been adept at communicating with “pmail” or by using scent glands. An animal’s scent glands may be on its head, feet, tail, and the side of its body or in the anal areas. Scents are transmitted to the urine or scat. Our ability to smell is definitely limited compared to that of all animals.

Looking at animals scat can tell us a lot about the animal. The size, shape, and texture can reveal much about that animal. Was the animal an herbivore, carnivore or an omnivore? If the animal was a carnivore and the scat was several days old the color will have turned to white because of the calcium in the consumed bones. When we find a clue, it is best not to jump to conclusions; we learn as good detectives, it is a process of elimination. For example a rabbit can eliminate as much as two hundred and fifty to five hundred pellets in a day, and some animals of the same species, like raccoons, bobcats and skunks, use a “latrine” and may use the same spot day after day. Therefore, before we come to a conclusion, we need to learn more about individual animals habits.

Signs can be everywhere; red squirrels will cache food and leave piles of the inedible parts, like pinecone scales and nut shells. Near a pond or small stream gnawed stumps or branches that may have been chewed by beavers. Scat left at the junction of a trail may be markings of a fox or coyote. Scat that has been partially covered could be that of a bobcat.

In addition to scat, when we have a few inches of fresh new snow, we can easily find tracks of wild animals. Take along a measuring device and measure the length and width of the tracks. Look for toe prints with and without nail marks. Two toe marks may be a deer’s track, they place the hind foot in the print of the front print as they walk. Four toes with no nail prints may be a rabbit’s track or four toes with nail prints could be a fox, coyote or dog track. Five toes a skunk track or a “tiny hand” print a track of a raccoon. Five hind toes and four front toes may indicate a chipmunk or red squirrel. Our local book stores have many books to help with track and scat identifications. Learning about animals in winter can be fun and educational time; you may be truly surprised at what you discover.