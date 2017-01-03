Photo submitted

Despite a well marked keep out fence, snowmobilers drove around the sign blocking off the White Otter Fish and Game Club’s field.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Recently, trail 7E, which runs along property belonging to the White Otter Fish and Game Club, was closed to the snowmobiling public after trespassers left the trail and rode on the club’s field. After people had left the trail earlier in the season, the TrackSide Blazers went out and remarked the trail. They also put up a new fence and pink “Keep Out” signs. To gain access to the field, the trespassers had to ride over a 55 gallon plastic drum. TrackSide Blazers Snowmobile Club President Yogi Albright said riding on fields can damage property and cause property owners to rethink letting snowmobiles use their land.

“There are 22 private land owners who give us consent to be on their property. Without these important connecting pieces of the trials we couldn’t get from point A to point B,” said Albright.

In many cases private property owners are what makes the trail system contiguous. There are many places where the trails would stop if permission wasn’t granted. This is what made the incident at the game club so troublesome.

The three young snowmobilers, aged 15, 17 and 17, came forward and admitted to their mistake, and the White Otter Fish and Game Club decided to allow snowmobiling again, so trail 7E is now open.

“The kids came forward and they’ll do 20 hours of community service,” said Albright.

He explained the community service isn’t a punishment, but a way for the young get involved and learn more about what it takes to keep the TrackSide Blazers going.

“It’s not a punitive thing. I said to them, ‘I know you’re going to go to college and get married and whatever, but you’ll come back,’ and then they’ll know what to do. I’m 55, I won’t be around forever, we need to get the young people involved,” he said.