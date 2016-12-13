The Town of Webb and Inlet snowmobile trails opened up on Dec. 5. For up-to-date information on snowmobile trail conditions, you can call the Visitor Information Center in Old Forge at (315) 369-6983 to listen to a recording that is updated daily with a description of the trails, provided by the Town of Webb trail crew, as well as the current temperature and weather. This information can also be found on www.oldforgeny.com, where there is a link on the home page to the trail report.

The Inlet Parks Department grooms the Inlet trails, and their daily update is provided by the Inlet Information Office at (315) 357-5501 or 1 (866) go-inlet. This information is also posted at www.inletny.com.

Christysmotel.com is another Web site that tracks conditions in the greater Old Forge area. The site is run by Steve Hoepfl, owner of Christy’s Motel. He has a blog where he posts videos and gives reports from people who’ve been out riding the trails.