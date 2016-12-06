by Stan Ernst

You may find this story implausible and I assure you it is. I’ve muddled the facts to shield myself from litigations, abductions and the IRS.

Five years ago I met a sickly old gent sipping Dewar’s in the Wigwam Tavern in Forestport. His name was Zachariah; he was tethered to a portable oxygen tank. A hired man had driven him to the Wigwam from his Utica assisted living residence for, as Zachariah put it, “One last hurrah.” He was sitting alone at a table and when we made eye contact he beckoned me over and offered to buy me a drink. I, being me, accepted. He said he wished to tell me a story that would make me wealthy beyond my wildest dreams. Sure and bats will fly out my Depends.

I thought I’d humor the old boy for one adult beverage, so I sat down and listened to his tale. His yarn began fifteen years earlier when he met two guys in the St. Elizabeth’s ICU. Zachariah was in for his third heart attack and the other guys were victims of a horrendous vehicular collision. A gent named George was paralyzed from the neck down and knocking on Heaven’s door. His pal Bernie had two broken legs and a collapsed lung; he was critical but expected to survive. After two days the three zombies began croaking through their endotracheal tubes. George shocked the others when he revealed that he’d robbed the bank he managed near Montpelier, Vermont. He confessed that when the bank closed for Memorial Day he stuffed a half million dollars worth of bank notes, jewelry and rare coins in his old Navy duffle bag and skedaddled outta town. Definitely sounds like something a rudderless Boatswain’s Mate might do.

George absconded to Ticonderoga where he’d stashed a toasty Ford pickup with bogus New York plates. He tossed his Vermont plates in Lake Champlain after abandoning his Cadillac Escalade in the NCCC commuter student parking lot. The Escalade was arrogated by a Freshman Criminal Investigation class who chopped it for parts thereby obliterating any forensic evidence. George planned to tiptoe through the Adirondacks to Buffalo to confound any law that might be dogging him. He made it to Indian Lake the first night, stopping at Marty’s Chili Nights for Camaron Del Mar and six shots of Encantado Mezcal de Oaxaca. He checked into a local rental cabin with DirecTV where he saw his smiling face on the 11 p.m. news. The reporter said that state police had set up a roadblock near Old Forge prompting George to shave off his Fu Manchu, dye his hair orange and dress like a pizza delivery guy. Now he needed a place to stash his loot.

The next morning George drove to Blue Mountain. Several state troopers zoomed past with lights flashing but they were disinterested in a carrot top pizza delivery nerd poking along in a roached pickup. After passing Lake Utowana George freaked; he must find a place to hide his duffle bag. George told Zachariah and Bernie that as he approached Raquette Lake he noticed a yellow gate at a DEC trailhead across from Golden Beach; he pulled a U-ey. There were no other vehicles in sight. He parked at the yellow gate and dragged his duffle through the woods. After trudging 1.4 miles he came to what he called a 50’ high “Secret Falls.” He remembered wandering off the trail above the falls for twenty minutes before spotting a huge sugar maple growing around a giant bolder; a glacial erratic. He climbed the boulder and discovered a 10’ deep tree hollow up against the boulder. He heaved his duffle into the hollow and trudged back to his truck.

While passing through Inlet George pulled a recycled anchovy pizza box from the Screamen Eagle dumpster and used it to bluff his way through the Old Forge roadblock. The Troopers couldn’t send him and his reeking truck away fast enough. He shuffled off to Buffalo for a long winter’s respite; lying low until spring before retrieving his treasure. But life isn’t a box of Godiva dark chocolates, which is a crying shame. On his April trip back to “Secret Falls” George and his pal Bernie were T-boned by a fuel tanker exiting the Alder Creek CITGO and transported to St. E’s barely clinging to life. George ultimately went belly up and Bernie went in search of the treasure.

Bernie, a virtuous fella, promised to share the treasure with Zachariah who was still convalescing. Bernie rented a $2/day 1971 Ford Pinto and drove to the yellow gate never to be seen again. Over the years Zachariah theorized that Bernie found George’s tree hollow and slid headfirst into the void while attempting to extricate the duffle. Zachariah speculates that portly Bernie wedged himself upside-down inside the hollow and succumbed to starvation while staring down at George’s treasure. Zachariah’s failing health prevented him from pursuing the venture further; instead he shared his fantasy with me. I finished my beer and bid the old raconteur adieu. I assume that Zachariah partied into the wee-hours with the St. E’s nurses that attend the Wigwam to pole dance on that well-worn 12” cedar tree in the middle of the dance floor.

Deb and I searched the Death Brook Falls area numerous times hoping to find George’s giant hollow maple. It’s creepy to think that when we do find it, Bernie’s moldy remains will be melted over George’s treasure. Our impending dilemma is do we exchange the swag for the bank’s paltry $50K reward or do we fence the priceless booty on the International black market.

Why am I sharing this tale with fellow Expresslandians? Because like Zachariah, I’m too infirmed to climb the slippery rocks around Death Brook Falls; it’s a perilous place. Plus “Secret Falls” mosquitoes are more numerous, larger and more voracious than Stillwater Hotel hummingbirds. I trust that one day someone will find George’s treasure and become famously rich. If it’s you, please remember George, Bernie, Zachariah and me with a round at the Wigwam on Saturday night when the St. E’s nurses are pole dancing their little hearts out.