By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Town of Webb voters chose Donald Trump as their president-elect on Nov. 8. Trump received 574 votes, while Hillary Clinton garnered 367 votes.

In the race for US Senator Chuck Schumer got 534 and Wendy Long got 406 votes. Schumer was elected.

In the race for Supreme Court Justice in the 5th Judicial District, Deborah Karalunas got 549 of Town of Webb votes, and Gregory Gilbert got 530. They will fill the two available seats in District 5. The other two candidates were Ted Limpert with 309 votes and Scott Delconte with 251.

The 21st District Congressional race shows that Elise Stefanik got 633 of the Town of Webb’s vote, while challenger, Mike Derrick, got 260 votes. Stefanik will remain the Congresswoman from the 21st District. Matthew Funiciello received 32 votes in the Town of Webb.

The run for State Senator for the 49th Senate District named James Tedisco as the State Senator who will take over. Tedisco received 590 votes in the Town of Webb, while Chad Putnam got 271 votes.

The Assembly District 118 race was run unopposed with Marc Butler getting 783 of the votes in TOW.

Herkimer County Clerk and Herkimer County Treasurer races were also unopposed. Sylvia Rowan remains county clerk with 748 TOW votes, and Kimberlee Enea is treasurer with 734 votes in the Town of Webb.

Herkimer County District 1 Coroner Dan Rivet ran unopposed also, and remains coroner with 798 TOW votes.

According to the Board of Elections website, these are unofficial election night results. “New York State Election Law requires a complete recanvass of all votes cast on Election Day and the canvass of all valid absentee, special, and affidavit (provisional) ballots before any election results can be certified.

Once all ballot counting tasks have been completed (usually within 15 days for a primary and within 25 days for a general election), each County Board certifies their respective election results pursuant to and in accordance with the applicable sections of New York State Election Law (see NYS Election Law, Sections 3-222, 9-200, 9-208). Those certifications are then sent to the State Board for aggregation, certification and publication/posting.”