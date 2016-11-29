by Megan Ulrich

Oh, Thanksgiving; if the excess of food didn’t give me an ulcer, the calamity surrounding the entire long weekend did.

First off, getting two teenagers, a four year old princess and a husband into the car with all their necessities is a challenge unto itself. Then there is the preparation of the animals; telling them we will be back and to behave like civilized creatures. Sometimes I am sure they are sad and thinking about how much they’ll miss us, but mostly I think they’re plotting a mutiny.

I imagine them standing on each other’s shoulders, balancing precariously to reach the top-shelf treats.

We hit the road. After all the years of traveling as parents, the rest stop thing is pretty easy and fast, as well as the food-getting, gas-pumping, toll-paying and all the other details of the journey itself. The Mission Impossible music plays in my head when I navigate a rest area lobby on the busiest day of the year, toddler in tow.

We got to Connecticut in one piece, unloaded and greeted, and got the pizza ordered. New Haven pizza is necessary upon arriving in the place I grew up; it’s a thing. It’s a glorious, thin crusted, fresh mozzarella, (pronounced ‘mootz,’) thing. Time to send the people to their assigned rooms. The air mattresses are, of course, across town at my sister’s house because we’ve only been attending Thanksgiving for a hundred years and for a hundred years have needed the air mattresses to be where they belong.

Thanksgiving itself was pretty smooth and involved lounging until the extra people began to arrive. It’s a self-service environment with my family and you needn’t fancy yourself up; if you know where it is, get it, and if you walk by and something needs stirring, stir it. It was around the pre-dinner time that, in my head, I began to throw my hands into the air in surrender.

Kid: ‘Mom, are we going to any stores?’

Me: ‘It’s Black Friday; no way.’

Kid: ‘I kinda need socks.’

Me: ‘You have 12 pairs of new socks.’

Kid: ‘I only brought the ones on my feet.’

Other kid: ‘I only have this sweatshirt with me.’

I can easily discern who wants to squirrel his way into the stores and who legitimately didn’t bring any extra shirts for four days away from the place where his clothing lives.

My mother: ‘Will you come to the Honda place with me tomorrow? They want to buy my car back for a lot of money.’

The cartoon bubble over my head is full of red flags and exclamation points. My brother gives me a wide-eyed warning.

Me: ‘Ummm, I guess so?’

Brother’s wide-eyed look turns to narrowing-eyed warning.

On Black Friday at about 2 p.m., I think I might have dodged the Honda place (read: dealership) bullet. At 3 p.m., I realize this is not the case. Off we go across I91 to I95 on a busy Friday. So there’s a couple hours of test-driving and negotiating with Grandell. Grandell earned his Honda stripes on Black Friday.

My mother likes to accelerate before doing the stopping and travels precariously close to the white line at times. Signaling is a last minute thing, like she’s notsomuch going to commit to the direction she’s headed until the last possible second. Ya know, to shake off anyone that’s tailing her. While one of my older kids and I sit in the backseat during the test drive, as Grandell hits his imaginary brakes, I wonder if my mother watched Starsky and Hutch or the Dukes of Hazard a lot. We eventually leave Grandell without committing to anything; he’s a shell of the man that arrived at work that day. I felt like I should’ve tipped him or handed him a free drink chip or something.

On to the sporting goods stores, across I91 and I95, for socks and sweatshirts! Those stores were not painfully busy and we escaped pretty much unscathed for it being the biggest shopping day of the year. At the smaller, lesser known store, the onslaught of helpful sales staff was a bit much, but to each their own. I only need so much assistance with sweatshirts, dude, so back the hell off. The big box electronics stores’ parking lots were packed and I wondered what possesses people to subject themselves to that nonsense. I get upset when there’s someone in line ahead of me in the off-season; the heavy duty shopping is not for me. There’s no sale that is insane enough to lure me to a Best Buy or similar during what is essentially a shopping riot. Nope, nope and nope.

The older I get, the more I realize that an uneventful trip is sometimes the best kind. We slipped out of Connecticut just like we snuck in, under the radar and free of traffic, and rolled north to the mountains; blessed, thankful and in one piece.