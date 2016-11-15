By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The annual Turkey Party at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall took place on Saturday, Oct. 12. People from Inlet, EagleBay, Old Forge, and further afield found their way to the Turkey Party. The room was filled with eager people who tried their chances at winning a free turkey. Prize raffles were had and money was given away in the 50/50 raffle where half of the proceeds go to benefit the Eagle Bay Fire Hall. Friendly faces were everywhere at this charitable gathering.