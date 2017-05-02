By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

This year the voters of the Town of Webb will vote to fill two school board seats. One seat, with a term of five years ending on June 30, 2022, is currently held by Joseph Phaneuf who is running unopposed.

The second seat, which needs to filled until June 30, 2018, has two candidates vying for it — Sharon Evans and Shari Pronobis.

Evans was appointed to fill the seat after Kathy Nahor resigned. Evans could only hold the seat until May 16 when voters will be able to decide who will finish out the term.

Evans first served on the school board when she was appointed to fill a vacancy in December of 2011, she went on to run for that seat and won it in 2012. When her term came up she ran again in 2016 and lost the position to Phil Petty. Kathy Nahor resigned shortly after the election and Evans was again appointed to the seat.

Evans is the mother of a student currently attending TOW UFSD, and she has a daughter who graduated from TOW. She grew up in Vermont and has owned her own bookkeeping and accounting firm in the Town of Webb for 10 years. She decided to serve on the board because she wanted to be more involved in the school district that was educating her children.

What do think you bring to the position?

The most important thing I bring to this one year position is that I already have the training and history of many of the projects that will be coming to a close in the next twelve months. Not only would the district not have to pay to train a new person, but after the training it takes a year or two to become fully knowledgeable about the intricacies of BOE duties, laws, procedures, policies, and to build networks with other BOEs and even the NYS Department of Education. I already have both the knowledge and networks in place therefore this one year term is perfect for completing a few of the projects that I have been working on with various committees over the past year that I am looking forward to seeing through to the end.

What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our school and how would you address them?

Some of the biggest challenges facing our school are declining enrollment, large proportion of retiring teachers, and what is commonly referred to as the tax cap. We can’t do anything about any of them on an individual basis, but I am on a few committees that are working together to address these issues jointly. For example, as student numbers decline, and new teachers come in, we are working to keep full schedules in order to offer as many options as possible to our students while reducing future staff turnover with the intent of keeping the budget within the tax cap. The Town of Webb School is unique in New York State due to both its geographic and student body sizes, we must think outside the box to address our challenges.

Pronobis moved permanently to Otter Lake in 2016 when she retired from her 28 year career in education. She spent 10 years as a teacher and completed her degree to be an administrator. She has worked as a director of special services, director of assessment and data, and as an elementary principal. Retiring in the Adirondacks is the fulfillment of a dream for Pronobis, who has enjoyed visiting the mountains since she was a child. She and her new husband have five children and six grandchildren who love to visit “The Camp” in Otter Lake.

What do think you can bring to the position?

I invested 28 years in education in so many different positions, but still feel I have much to contribute to a school district. Now that I am a permanent resident of TOW I believe the best way I can benefit my community is sharing my experiences and knowledge with the school district through serving on the school board. In my career I have worked collaboratively with teachers, administrators, school boards, parents and community members both as a member of a school district and as a parent. These positive experiences and skills are essential in order to continue to advance the school district forward and continue providing an excellent educational experience.

What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our school and how would you address them?

I believe the biggest challenge to TOW School District is the way NYS schools are funded. TOW has done an excellent job in providing an exceptional educational experience to children while respecting the burden on residents, but this will continue to be a difficult task each year as we are being asked to do more for children but with less resources.

My educational philosophy is that every child deserves to have the opportunity for a school experience that meets all of their educational needs–including those that are gifted or special needs–to prosper as well as preparing them to become life long learners and productive citizens. Schools should be filled with learning, new experiences, community building and laughter.