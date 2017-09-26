Two Oswego residents suffered minor injuries in a plane crash at the Old Forge airport on Thursday, Sept. 21. At 11:25 a.m. the police were called to a small plane accident at the field on North Street.

According to Town of Webb police, pilot Thomas J. Murray said that the wheel assembly on the aircraft broke upon landing and the plane overturned on the runway. Murray and his passenger, Diane C. Murray, were taken by ambulance to Utica.

The investigation is being handled by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Old Forge Fire Department assisted at the scene.