The grant will help convert this building into usable space.

The Governor’s Office just announced its sixth round of Consolidated Funding Application grant awards. Two area businesses have been selected for expansion grants through Empire State Development. These grants are intended to fund up to 20 percent of business projects that will add employment and increase sales tax revenue for their communities.

The Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council will award up to $140,000 to Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, Inc. for an expansion project in Thendara that will include adding new space to the main gear shop, new space for collaboration with Adirondack River Outfitters (ARO), upgrades to website and communication equipment for in-store and on-line sales, and the construction of rental cabins that will create Stay and Play opportunities. Mountainman hopes to break ground on components of this project in early spring.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council will award up to $170,000 to the Woods Inn, for an expansion project in Inlet that will convert the old casino building into four two-story townhouses, allow for the purchase and renovation of the old Woods Inn barn into a wellness center and retail space and allow for the purchase of an adjoining property to maintain space for events and parking. The proposed retail space would hope to include a focus on regional foods, crafts and artisans, and possibly farmers market space as well. The Woods Inn also anticipates breaking ground on part of this expansion plan in early spring.

CAP-21 assisted both businesses with the grant writing and applications through the NYS CFA process. CAP-21’s community grant writing program receives sustaining support through the Central Adirondack Association, Herkimer County and the Towns of Inlet and Webb. For more information, contact CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353 or at info@cap-21.org.