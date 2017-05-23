New York State Police in Herkimer County are investigating a one-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 28, just north of the McKeever Bridge, in the Town of Webb on Saturday, May 20.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Alexander M. Platt, age 22, from Boonville, was traveling south on State Route 28, around 6 a.m., when he left the roadway via the right shoulder. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. Platt was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and flagged down an off duty member of the Raquette Lake Fire Department who called for help. Two passengers in the vehicle, 23 year-old, Cody M. Seymour and 22 year-old, Dalton D. Dorrity, both from Boonville, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Route 28 was completely closed to traffic during the initial stage of the investigation which caused traffic to be backed up for hours both coming into and leaving Old Forge. The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Old Forge Fire Department, Otter Lake Fire Department and the Town of Webb Police.