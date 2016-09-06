Photo submitted Make this lovely cocktail napkin basket at View.

Cocktail Napkin Basket Making: Fall Colors with Linda Scherz Allen is from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. There will be a combination of natural and dyed reed with the option to include a sea grass accent, and participants will have a selection of fall colors to choose from. This quaint basket is perfect for cocktail napkins, or to fill for general gift giving. Pre-registration is required and the registration deadline is Sept.18. Non-member price is $80, while the member price is $65. Comfortable clothing is suggested. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops.Survival Bowl or Pouch with Linda Scherz Allen will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Participants will select one of two choices to weave during class. Survival Bowl has a wood base with reed spokes glued in ready for you to weave with paracord. The basket has a reed rim and paracord rim filler and is lashed with reed. Survival Pouch has a plain weave base with reed. Participants will select one or two colors of paracord to weave the pouch. A reed rim with paracord rim filler accent will be lashed with reed. Participants will then add colored buckles to compliment the paracord and make a detachable handle. This is a great basket to hang by the door for holding keys, or as a little purse/tote for the kids. There will be a selection of colors for both the bowl and pouch. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Sept. 21. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops.