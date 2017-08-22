The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for loans to provide and expand broadband service in rural areas, Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett announced this week.

“Modernizing the nation’s infrastructure to deliver high-speed internet service is essential in today’s global marketplace,” Hazlett said. “Broadband helps create jobs. It also helps rural areas offer the programs and services that strengthen economies and encourage growth. These loans will help maintain America’s economic competitiveness and connect rural communities to more opportunities.”

USDA plans to make at least $60 million in loans available through today’s announcement. Loans can range from $100,000 to $20 million. They will be provided through USDA Rural Development’s Telecommunications Program. This program funds infrastructure and equipment to deliver broadband, distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas. Projects receiving funding must offer broadband service at a minimum bandwidth of 25 megabits downstream and three megabits upstream.

“These funds will help bring broadband service to rural areas that lack modern internet access,” said Acting NY State Director Scott Collins. “Improved connectivity will bring residents robust business services, expanded access to health care, and increased educational opportunities, enabling a dynamic future for rural communities.”

The deadline for applications is Sept. 30. For details on how to apply, see page 34473 of the July 25 Federal Register.

USDA is offering pre-application assistance to review draft applications, provide detailed comments, and identify whether the draft application meets eligibility requirements for funding. For assistance, please contact the General Field Representative in the state where the proposed broadband project is to be located.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.