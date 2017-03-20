Herkimer County high school students scheduled to graduate in June 2017 are eligible to apply for the Valley Health Services Scholarship.

Applicants must be planning to pursue higher education in a field employable by a nursing home, such as nursing, accounting, healthcare administration, social work, dietetic and rehabilitation. Preference will be given to a senior who has worked or completed volunteer work in a nursing home.

In order to be eligible for selection, the student must submit an official school transcript showing a GPA of at least 85 and a typed essay of 500 words or less addressing:

—specific educational plans and goals

—the reason for career choice

—pertinent experiences in a nursing home

—volunteer time or employment in a nursing home

The essays must be submitted by May 5, to Connie M. Castellano, Director of Community Relations and Fund Development at Valley Health Services, 690 W. German Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.