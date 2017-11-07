Daiker’s Restaurant will host its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11. Originally started more than 20 years ago as a celebration of the Marine Corp’s birthday, the event has expanded to honor veterans of all branches of the American Military.

The ceremony will commence at 7 p.m. and includes the playing of “Taps” and a remembrance of those veterans who passed away during 2016.

Following the short ceremony, everyone present will have the opportunity to catch up with old friends, meet some new ones, and swap “war stories.”

As one of the event coordinators explained, “We’re just a bunch of old vets who think it’s important to remember what these vets have done for us.”

Everyone is invited to attend and veterans of all ages and branches of service are especially welcomed.

Please bring your families and friends, vets or not. The event coordinators are grateful to the Daikers, Midge and Tal, for their annual support of this event.