Covey-Pashley Post 893 of the American Legion will hold a brief Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the memorial in front of the Legion building.
The ceremony will include the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, a salute by the firing squad, and traditional readings by Post commanders. The public is invited to attend.
Veterans Day service planned
Covey-Pashley Post 893 of the American Legion will hold a brief Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the memorial in front of the Legion building.