Representatives from the Sitrin Health Care Center will host a presentation on its’ Military Rehabilitation Program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 13, at Post 893 American Legion in Old Forge.

This event is free and open to the public and members of the community and local veterans are invited to attend.

Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program provides comprehensive care for veterans who have post-traumatic brain injuries, depression, amputations, and other combat-related conditions. Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program is funded solely by the generosity of donors. Post 9/11 veterans who choose to be treated at Sitrin pay nothing for their care. Contact Victoria Lamanna at (315) 737-2413 for more information.