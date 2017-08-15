View invites artists to participate in its eighth annual Plein Air Paint Out (PAPO) Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

Do not miss out on this exciting opportunity to paint in the Adirondacks with some of the top artists in the area.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” said returning artist, Drayton Jones. “The scenery is challenging and beautiful, the town welcoming, and the staff and volunteers do a great job hosting this event. I look forward to painting and socializing with friends each year and I encourage others to join us!”

With three days filled with activities planned for you, artists are invited to paint all around the Old Forge area; a list of suggested sites will be provided. In return, each artist is asked to donate one framed, ready to hang piece of artwork for the live bidding auction held at View at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. All proceeds support programming at View, including exhibits, performances, workshops, and community centered activities.

To register please visit View’s website at www.ViewArts.org under upcoming events. Space is limited and there is a registration deadline of Aug. 25. To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.