View’s summer season of performances has been announced by its Performance Manager Alan Saban, which will begin in June and continue through September. Saban is bringing in new plays, new concerts, and some returning favorites.

First up is Tapestry at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The a capella choir’s concert, directed by G. Roberts Kolb, explores music of the 19th-century in both England and Germany.

During the summer, there will be concerts by Triskele, Nick Ziobro, The Mammals, Cahal Dunne, Raymond Erickson, Danny Sinoff, Dave Bennett, and Dave and Katie Pershall. Pendragon Theatre will bring traveling shows such as the drama “Fiction,” The musical “James and the Giant Peach,” and the ferocious and provocative George Orwell’s “1984.”

“Fiction,” a dramatic play written by Steven Dietz, which unravels a mysterious literary love triangle spanning decades and continents is on July 10. A special matinee performance of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” will be on Wednesday, July 19. This is an adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery through music and puppetry. A magical peach, an imprisoned boy, insect friends and an incredible journey. Pendragon’s final show of the summer will be George Orwell’s “1984” adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan on Sept. 10.

Triskele, [pronounced Tris-Kay-lee] an all female Celtic band known for their stunning harmonies, singing the Gaelic language, and for their Irish wit, will perform on July 15.

Nick Ziobro returns, bringing an all new, high-energy show featuring music that shaped the Baby Boomers’ generation on Saturday, July 29.

Broadway Meets Opera at View returns Thursday, Aug. 10 starring David Pershall and Katie Horn-Pershall accompanied by Arthur McManus on piano. Baritone David Pershall has been seen at some of the world’s foremost theaters including the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. Katie Horn has been featured as a soloist at various venues including NYC’s Cotton Club as well as theatrical performances throughout the northeast.

The Mammals featuring Mike + Ruthy will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19. These subversive acoustic traditionalists are back together and touring this summer. View is proud to be a part of their reunion tour.