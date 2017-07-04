By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

View, the arts center in Old Forge, has found its new executive director. Jeffrey Grimshaw was appointed on June 28, taking over from Interim Director Peggy O’Shea.

Grimshaw was in charge of the Center for Not-for-Profit Excellence at SUNY Oswego and served as the director for the Office of Business and Community Relations. He has an affinity with non profit organizations and is looking forward to his new duties at View.

“I really like working with non profits. Part of their mission is to serve the greater good and that’s where my passion is,” said Grimshaw.

Grimshaw has spent his career serving the greater good. He retired from the Oswego County Sheriff’s department after 25 years of service and from that went directly into heading up the local YMCA. That work eventually took him to the Center for Not-for-Profit Excellence at SUNY Oswego and included work with organizations such as the Rosamond Gifford Foundation and the Adirondack Community Foundation. He brings a wide ranging expertise with him to View.

He was impressed with View from the first and thought that taking on the leadership would be challenging and fun. He said that the people who work and volunteer at View have a real sense of ownership for the place.

“The people are wonderful and they’re doing wonderful work. We have volunteers who just keep coming back. That says a lot about an organization. When the volunteers will finish one thing and they don’t run away. They come back,” said Grimshaw.

Grimshaw is familiar with Old Forge, his uncle had a camp in Hollywood Hills which he visited from the age of six until he was in his mid 20s.

“I was very happy when this opportunity came up. I love Old Forge,” he said. Grimshaw is an avid fisherman and hopes that his new home will give him a chance to frighten the fish in area waters.

He wants to build on the success of View and work on creating more connection to the Adirondack community at large.

“What are our strengths and how do you help them grow? And how do we provide value to others in the community? There is a tradition of things that work, but we also have to look to new things to offer. This would be a great place for maker spaces [places that craftspeople can come and work].”

In the corner of Grimshaw’s new office is a large, rustic staff. It was a gift to him from View’s founder, Mirnie Kashiwa.

“She gave it to me and said, ‘Here. You have to lead this flock now.’ And now we have to decide what’s the next level for View.”