Kurt’s “Transition” is a culmination of three years of photography. In 2014, Kurt experienced a medical setback and was unable to work, so he started photographing the beautiful Adirondacks. The reception was a lovely evening with a breathtaking video showing Kurt’s photos. The great attendance showed how much Kurt means to the community.
Photos by LAURA RUBYOR
Kurt’s parents, John and Kathy Gardner, love all of Kurt’s work.
Grey Gardner loves his dad’s photo of a fire tower.
Lauren Beckingham, Alex Sutherland, Annie Delaney, and Kaitlyn Gardner.
Sisters Billie Helmer and Kristie Lawrence by their favorite work.
Kurt stands proudly with his favorite piece.
Kurt’s exhibit in the Eco Gallery is filled with people all night long.
Sue Kiesel taking photos of Kurt’s photos.
The Haehl family.
Reverend Jim Ulrich and wife, Lani, visit with Rev. Lawrence Bartel and his wife, Amy.