Tapestry, the All-Centuries Singers, will celebrate the Christmas season with a program entitled “Rejoice!” at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at View. The program takes its name from a set of six arrangements of traditional Christmas hymns by Alice Parker. Interspersed among the Parker choruses will be seasonal Renaissance works by Handl, Isaac, Palestrina, Lassus, and Victoria; works by Elgar, Distler, and Willan; and contemporary settings of traditional carols.

Tapestry, under the direction of G. Roberts Kolb, is an ensemble of 21 voices who come together from around Central New York to share their love of choral singing with one another, and with their audiences. Tapestry will be joined for this concert by noted area pianist Sar-Shalom Strong.

Cash bar will be available throughout the show. Gallery admission is free with purchase of a concert ticket.

The performance will take place at View. Seating is limited. Advanced sale tickets are recommended. To purchase tickets, for more information, or to register, visit www.ViewArts.org. Those interested in attending can also call (315) 369-6411 extension 201, or email info@viewarts.org.

Programming is made possible with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Legislature, NYSCA, and Meyda Tiffany and Lighting. Performances are held in Gould Hall.