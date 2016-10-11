View, a multi-arts center located in Old Forge announces a reception celebrating the opening of three quilt related exhibitions: 2016 Quilts Unlimited; Keeping with Tradition: Log Cabin Quilts; and Nancy DiDonato: Breaking with Tradition, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct.14. The reception is free and open to the public.

Join View from 9 a.m.to noon on Saturday, Oct.15, for the annual Quilts Unlimited opening day celebration, featuring a lecture by Judge of Award Kathryn Greenwold, a luncheon and award ceremony, as well as the option to have your quilt appraised by Kathryn Greenwold. The lecture and luncheon is $15 for members of View or $20 for non-members and includes admission to the galleries throughout the day.

2016 Quilts Unlimited is an annual juried exhibition that demonstrates the depth and breadth of the quilting art form, featuring quilts that range from the traditional to the unorthodox. This year’s exhibition features 59 quilts selected by Kathie Beltz and will be judged for awards by Kathryn Greenwold. The exhibition runs through Nov. 12.

Keeping with Tradition: Log Cabin Quilts is an exhibition series based on centuries old quilting traditions. This year we explore the quintessential American quilt pattern, Log Cabin. A simple construction with many possibilities for personal interpretation; individualization and personal design is demonstrated in the width of the strips used to construct the blocks, in the choice of fabrics and colors and in the arrangement of the blocks. The exhibition runs through Nov. 6.

In a special feature that plays directly off of the Keeping with Tradition: Log Cabin Quilts exhibition, fabric artist Nancy DiDonato demonstrates her twist on the Log Cabin design featuring clothing and accessories, alongside wall hangings. The exhibition runs through Nov. 6.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.