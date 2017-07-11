Directed by Matt Sorensen, Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach: Theatre for Young Audiences,” is based on one of the Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories. This adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery through music and puppetry produced by Pendragon Theatre will provide an afternoon of fun and entertainment for the entire family. The show will be performed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at View. Refreshments will be available.

Roald Dahl’s story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when faced with a crisis.

Featuring a score filled with wickedly catchy tunes by the 2017 Tony Award winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley), critics rave: Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach is a “Masterpeach!”

The talented cast includes Jameson Batt, Noah Cordes, Sarah Dalton, Kendall Davison, Kirsten Denis, Stephanie Fortune, Max Gole, Mitch Jensen, Natalie Orman, Charlotte Price, Andrew Scanio, and Lexi Valentin.

Pendragon Theatre is an ensemble of performers in the Adirondacks who have been dedicated to preserving the vitality and enhancing the quality of professional theatre through year-round performance and educational programs since the 1980s. They are happy to once again be performing their productions this season in View’s Gould Hall.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411. Tickets for Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach: Theatre for Young Audiences are $15 for adults, $12 for View members and students, and $5 for children twelve and under.