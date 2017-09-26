Republican Patrick Vincent announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that he will again seek the assembly seat in NYS’s 118th Assembly District being vacated by Marc Butler who recently announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

Patrick, a Navy veteran, former mayor and trustee of the Village of Cold Brook and a business owner for 25 years, ran against Butler in the 2016 Republican primary.

After an intensive, well-planned campaign, encouraging election results and concerns expressed to him personally by thousands of community members he met during the campaign, Vincent remains and is still determined to bring much needed change by making Albany accountable, pursue term limits and most of all, repealing the SAFE ACT by way of decriminalizing it first.

Vincent is looking forward to re-engaging with the residents and business owners of the 118th Assembly District.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the campaign, can contact Renee Leininger at (315) 269-0120 or Lori or Terry at Vincent’s Heating & Fuel (315) 826-3864 .