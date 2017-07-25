A native of upstate New York and winner of the 2012 Great American Songbook Competition, Nick Ziobro will be appearing for his fourth consecutive year and performing a concert at View in Old Forge at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. A quartet of stellar musicians will join Ziobro on stage, including Tom Reitano as musical director/piano; Jack Gerhard, guitar; Tom Brigandi, bass; and Doug DiGennaro on drums.Ziobro, a dynamic voice in the world of classic American standard, was the national winner of the 2012 Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook Vocal Competition.He spent a year serving as the Great American Songbook Youth Ambassador and touring with his mentor, world-renowned performer and five-time Grammy nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein, who commented “He has charisma, freshness, and charm, plus skill, taste, and musical intelligence. Nick is a stellar vocalist and superb artist. It is evident that we’re going to hear much more from him in the coming years.”Nick Ziobro will be performing an all new concert in View Arts Center’s acoustically-enhanced Gould Hall focusing on nostalgia for the melodies of yesteryear and featuring music that shaped the Baby Boomer’s generation. Ziobro’s effortless style and mastery of vocal form guarantees a memorable evening for all involved.To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411. Tickets for Nick Ziobro are $28 for View members or $32 for non-members, and can be purchased by calling View at (315) 369-6411 or online at ViewArts.org.