Community Pride Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3. Community clean-up will take place from Thendara through Old Forge and Eagle Bay, up into Big Moose then through Inlet, Raquette Lake and Blue Mountain Lake and on to Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Pleasant, Speculator, Piseco and Wells.

Volunteers who show up on May 3 will receive a free t-shirt and a free lunch. Organizers ask that you sign up early for a section of roadway and reserve your shirt size. Signing up ensures all roads get the attention needed to be ready for summer. If you sign up by April 7 your shirt size can be ordered for you. Signing up early also allows for planning on how many people to expect for lunch.

Four designs have been elected from entries submitted by 9th grade students. These designs are posted on Inlet’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/inletny. The design with the most likes at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, will become the front of this year’s shirts. All sponsors of at least $30, and anyone who contributes towards lunch, will have a one line listing on the t-shirts, anyone contributing $100 gets their logo or up to four lines on the shirts. If you want to be on the shirts, you must send your contribution, or make your lunch commitment, before April 7. Contributions can be made out to CAA and mailed to Inlet Information Office, PO Box 266, Inlet, NY 13360.

Forms for volunteering or sponsoring Community Pride Day can be found at InletNY.com.

If you have any questions, contact the Inlet Information Office (315) 357-5501 or [email protected]