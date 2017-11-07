By M. LISA MONROE

Express editor

Today is Election Day in the Town of Webb. The polls are at the Park Avenue building and are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voters will have the opportunity to vote for two members to the Town of Webb board, town supervisor and three proposals are on the ballot.

Mike Ross, Kate Russell, Don Haehl and Billy Tormey are running for town board. Ross and Russell are the incumbents.

In the town supervisor race, Robert Moore is running for re-election and Bob Burke is challenging.

On the back of the ballot, be sure to flip them over, there are three important proposals before the voters. The first is whether or not New York should have a constitutional convention. A constitutional convention, if voted for, allows New Yorkers to elect delegates to work on the constitution and propose changes to the governing document without going through the Legislature. Any changes decided on would then be put before the voters before being put into the constitution.

The second would take pensions away from people who hold public office if they are convicted of a crime involving their office.

The third will set up a land bank in the Adirondacks and the Catskills so that when small public works projects need to be undertaken, the land usage doesn’t have to come up for a state wide vote. A yes vote creates the land bank.

In addition to the serious matter of voting there are plenty of treats to tempt you out. The American Legion will have its pancake supper at the Legion Hall from 5-8 p.m. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries and beverages. It’s a bargain at $6 per person, and the family package is only $20.

Bring some cash with you when you come to vote. The Old Forge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary holds its annual Election Day Bake Sale. The proceeds will go the scholarship fund for TOW schools graduating seniors. If you’d like to donate baked goods to the sale, you can drop them off at the Park Ave. building starting at 8 a.m.