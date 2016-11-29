Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Wagging it in the ADK’s window’s welcomed pets for pictures with Santa during Christmas on Main Street.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Wagging it in the ADK held its first pets with Santa photo shoot during the Christmas on Main Street event. The pictures were free of charge and $520 in donations were collected for the Herkimer Humane Society.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people here so far. They come in with their dogs and I’ve had the most fun,” said owner and operator of Wagging it in the ADK, Judy Lonergan.

“The turn out was amazing,” Lonergan said. Blake, Lonergan’s son, was the photographer of the photo shoot and took more than 197 photos all together.

“He is really good at it, he took a class in high school and well, he did a really great job,” Lonergan said. “I definitely want to say a big thank you to Meggin of Over the Moon Salon for lending me her space, I would not have had enough room here to do all of this.”

Lonergan announced that the Wagging it in the ADK online store would be available by next year.

They are now closed for the season but will open their doors in July.