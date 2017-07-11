The Town of Webb Historical Association announces a walking tour of Riverview Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Town of Webb Historian Peg Masters will lead a walking tour of the cemetery, highlighting the Lumberjack Memorial and various gravesites. The walk will be held rain or shine. The tour is limited to 30 individuals. Reservations required.

There is no fee, but donations are welcome. To reserve your spot, call the museum at (315) 369-3838, visit the Goodsell Museum Facebook page or on the web at www.webbhistory.org.