David Thomas Wallace, 75, passed away at his home on Sept. 7, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born to the late Horace and Gladys Wallace on Oct. 25, 1941 in Rome, he was a lifelong resident of Old Forge. Throughout many decades, David tirelessly served residents of the Adirondacks as a trooper, volunteer fireman, seasonal boat sheriff, forest ranger, and Cub Scout leader. As a fireman, he was proud to be president and chair of the annual fire school for many years. After retirement from the NYSP, David was employed for eight years as an officer for the Town of Webb Police. Until the age of 75, David worked at McCauley Mountain Ski Center for nearly 20 years, the mountain he so loved to ski.

A celebration of David’s life is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church in Old Forge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Old Forge Fire Department, PO Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Messages of sympathy at www.dimblebyfh.com