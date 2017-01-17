View is pleased to announce Warren Miller’s 67th film, “Here, There, & Everywhere” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21. The 67th installment brings the thrill of action snow sports to enthusiasts everywhere, as the world’s most accomplished skiers and snowboarders scour the globe for untracked powder and the pursuit of adventure. Narration by Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley and on-screen interviews with the legendary Warren Miller, deliver the nostalgia of skiing’s roots and a zeal for discovering new terrain.This film is made possible through the generous support of the Polar Bear Ski Club of Old Forge. Seating is limited. Advanced sale tickets are recommended. To purchase tickets, for more information, or to register, visit ViewArts.org. Those interested in attending can also call (315) 369-6411, or email info@viewarts.org.Venture with world-renowned athletes JT Holmes, Jeremy Jones, Seth Wescott, Jess McMillan, Ingrid Backstrom, Marcus Caston, Wendy Fisher, Tyler Ceccanti, Kaylin Richardson, and others as they push the boundaries of their talent on snowcapped peaks, vast glaciers and towering, big-air jumps. Globe-trotting from the U.S. and Canadian Rockies to sparsely populated lands like Greenland and the Swiss Alps, these skiers and snowboarders prove that the joy of winter can be found wherever you seek it.Here, There, & Everywhere opens the door to showcase a progressive side of snow sports, from fat biking, backcountry snowmobiling and hill-climb racing (featuring Polaris pro Keith Curtis) to dogsledding and the ever crowd-pleasing pond skimming. And, as with every annual tour, the film awakens our desires to hit the slopes and sparks excitement for the coming winter season.“This is a special year for Warren Miller Entertainment and the release of our 67th film, Here, There, & Everywhere,” said managing director Andy Hawk. “For the first time in a dozen years, we are thrilled to return to the screen with the support and inclusion of the patriarch of winter stoke, Warren Miller. This year’s project has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity for the athletes, film crew, and staff who were able to work directly with him again.”As always, Warren Miller’s annual film signifies winter and ignites an untamable passion for skiers and riders everywhere. With the shared energy and comradery found at film screenings, attendees will be entered in raffles for exclusive lift ticket deals from local resorts, offers from local retailers, and a chance to win ski vacations and gear from national partners.Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Here, There & Everywhere is the 67th installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is a division of Active Interest Media and is based in Boulder, Colorado.