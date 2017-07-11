Martin and Sharon Rozanski, of Penfield and Old Forge, would like to announce the marriage of their son, Alexander, of Tonawanda, to Miss Colleen Was, also of Tonawanda, on Aug. 27, 2016. Colleen is the daughter of Mrs. Patricia Harris of Amherst and Mr. Gregory Was, of Arizona.Alex is employed as a process engineer at SPX Corporation in Buffalo. Colleen is the associate director of Adult Recreation at The Learning Disabilities Association of Western, also in Buffalo.Attending Alex and Colleen in their wedding was Colleen’s sister, Meghan Urbaniak of Buffalo, and Alex’s brother, Michael Rozanski, currently of Fort Myers, Fla. The wedding Mass was held at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo, followed by a reception at the Hotel at The Lafayette in Buffalo, where many family members and friends helped celebrate Colleen and Alex’s marriage.The couple is spending a two-week honeymoon in Italy this coming July, after which they will return to their home in Tonawanda.