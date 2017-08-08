Have you had many opportunities for star gazing lately? Come and watch the Perseid Meteor Shower on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Star Gazing Hill (or the old dump, off Bisby Road.)

Patrick Ferrick, former physics teacher at the Town of Webb Schools, will be the star guide. Gather after sunset at 8 p.m. and learn some basic meteor information.

According to NASA, the Perseids are perhaps the most popular meteor shower of the year. Typical rates are about 80 meteors an hour.

For more information go to www.space.com/32868-perseid-meteor-shower-guide.html.

Bring a comfortable lounge chair or something that will let you look up comfortably for several hours. Dress warmly, and bring your favorite bug repellent.

The event is sponsored by Weaving Home.