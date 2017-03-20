As part of Random Acts of Kindness Week 2017, Enchanted Forest Water Safari delivered a stuffed animal version of their mascot, Walter Safari to Faxton St Luke’s Children’s Wing.“We love seeing smiles on children’s faces,” said Katie Wojdyla, co-owner and director of marketing for EFWS. “It’s a joy to be able to spread kindness, even in the winter.”RAK Week, observed Feb. 12-18, 2017, is an annual opportunity to unite through kindness. Formally recognized in 1995, this seven-day celebration demonstrates that kindness is contagious. It all starts with one act—one smile, one coffee for a stranger, one favor for a friend. It’s an opportunity for participants to leave the world better than they found it and inspire others to do the same. Since inception, RAK estimates that millions of celebrities, businesses, schools, and partners have participated in these weeklong celebrations.