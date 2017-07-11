Verona Labs will provide pick up of water samples for testing on Tuesday, July 18.

Local businesses or individuals that wish to utilize this service can drop off water samples by 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Forestport Town Hall or Adirondack Grocery in Otter Lake, or by 11 a.m. at the Visitor Information Center in Old Forge, or by noon at The Tavern in Eagle Bay or the Inlet Town Hall.

The cost for bacterial testing is $33 per sample that includes a $5 pickup charge per customer. A business that also needs nitrate testing can also drop off additional samples; the cost is $41. If additional tests are needed, please call Verona Lab for bottles and pricing. If anyone needs Fecal Coliform testing, call the lab before 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8.

Sample kits and forms for this service can be obtained from the pickup locations. Chlorinated samples use a bottle with a white top. Un-chlorinated samples use a bottle with an orange top. Be sure to ask for the correct bottle for your sample. A phone number should be included on the forms so the lab can reach the sender if necessary.

Questions should be directed to Bonnie at Verona Labs, phone (315) 363-5841.