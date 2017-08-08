View announces a fine arts workshop series with members of the Central New York Watercolor Society.

The series of workshops begin mid-August and continue into September. It features an array of watercolor workshops, ranging from travel sketching with pen, ink, and watercolor, to a wash and pour that will explore Asian style watercolors. The instructors include Michiko Taylor, Ann Pember, Joanne DeStefano, Jane Grace Taylor, Mary Murphy, Judith Hand, and William Elkins.

The watercolor society was founded in 1982 and consists of New York watercolor artists, and is an organization seeking to advance the art and study of watercolor painting. Interested in becoming a member? For more information about how to join, visit www.CentralNewYorkWatercolorSociety.org.

For more information about the individual workshop series, visit www.ViewArts.org, call (315) 369-6411, or email [email protected]

There will be a round table critique for artists at View from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Artists, are you looking for some feedback on your current work? This will be an open round table critique with Signature Members of the Central New York Watercolor Society.

Each artist may bring one to three works in any media for review. A panel of five to seven CNYWS Signature Artists will conduct a professional and fruitful critique of all works submitted by each artist, finished or unfinished, framed or not. Enjoy this panel of fresh eyes viewing your work with undivided attention assessing your artistic strengths and weaknesses while at the same time writing a “Summary Evaluation” with suggestions and options for improvement that may greatly enhance your future work. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The deadline is Aug. 15. To register, call (315) 369-6411 or email [email protected]