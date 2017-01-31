• Justin A. Morris, 33, of Hopewell Junction, NY, was arrested on Jan. 15. Investigation into a traffic stop conducted on North Street in Old Forge for and expired inspection certificate resulted in the arrest of the defendant for the charges of inspected motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• Dustin T. Lynch, 22, of Turin, was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 28 for speeding in a 55mph zone which resulted in charges of unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Inlet Court on a later date.