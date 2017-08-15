By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Town Board held its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8. The first item on the agenda was opening bids for the concessions and ski shop and school at McCauley Mountain.

Only one bid was received, from the company Traveling Chef, for $700 per month and 9.8 percent of the profits. The bid did not meet the specs that were advertised and did not include a certificate of non-collusion. The board voted to table the vote and then to advertise the contract again. New bidders must have their bids in by Sept. 12. The board wanted to make sure that bidders knew that the kitchen will be fully supplied with new appliances.

A letter sent to the board from Nick Bankert, who ran the concessions at McCauley Mountain for years, said that he was no longer interested in bidding because the concessions owner has more cleaning responsibilities, they now have to clean the upstairs, not just their concession area, and the increase in rent.

Councilwoman Barbara Green said that there had not been an increase in rent, just a modification in the way the amount was figured.

The McCauley Mountain Ski Shop and Ski School bid was from Ted Christadaro. His bid was for $2,000 and 10 percent of the gross. He has run the school and shop for 10 years.

Bids were opened for the hunting leases of town owned property. Robert Jackson, the Moose River Gun Club, the Old Forge Fish and Game Club, and the Little Mountain club were awarded the parcels that they bid on. The clubs are required to carry insurance for property and personal injury.

Bids were opened for a new rear loading refuse collection truck and body. There were three bids from two different vendors. The board is forwarding the bids to the DPW Superintendent Mark Hudon to review. A decision will be made with his input.

In other board business:

Part time Webb Police Officer, Jace Janczewski, has tendered his resignation as of Aug. 12.

Town of Webb Trails Maintenance Supervisor Tim Pylman will be retiring on Oct. 13. The board thanked him for his service to the town. The town will advertise for a trail maintenance working foreperson. Applications must be submitted to Town Clerk Nanci Russell by Aug. 28.

The board appointed Linda Heistman as a full time publicity clerk for the town.

Marian Gilligan was appointed as secretary to the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals at a rate of $13.25.

Nick Rose has been appointed as an alternate for the Town of Webb Planning Board.

David Jabs has been appointed to the Zoning Board.

Town attorney Dick Frey has recused himself from representing the town in a lawsuit brought by former Town of Webb Police Chief John Russell. Russell is bringing suit against the town contending that his retirement has been miscalculated because the town didn’t report his salary correctly. Frey was involved in drafting the retirement agreement and has recommended a law firm in the matter. The town has hired James Roemer of Roemer Wallens Gold and Mineaux.