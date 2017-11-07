The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

Public forum included:

• CSE Report by Mary Starring – 2017-2018 statistics review.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of Oct. 3, Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Treasurer’s Report for September 2017.

• Approved the 2017-2018 draft budget preparation calendar.

• Approved combining the Nordic Ski Team with Cooperstown.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

• Approved substitute teacher and teacher aide: Alexandria Haehl and Jennifer Lamphear.

• Approved the resolution authorizing participation in cooperative energy purchasing service NYSMEC for electricity.

• Approved the resignation of Janine Phaneuf as co-ed varsity Nordic Ski Coach.

• Approved the district wide School Safety Plan for the 2017-2018 school year.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• Parents of students ages 0-4 were mailed a packet of information as they prepare their child for school in the years to come. New babies in our community continue to receive a “Future Eskimo” onesie from Mr. Germer and myself. Anyone who has not received one can contact the guidance office at school to receive theirs.

• Teachers traveled to the Adirondack League Club on Friday, Oct. 6, to learn about the history of the club, view the logging operation, internship opportunities for students, and visit the fish hatchery that Cornell facilitates.

• The 6th-12th grades took their annual fall hikes with the PE department. Eleventh and 12th grades hiked Moxham Mountain/Minerva; ninth and 10th hiked OK Slip Falls/Indian Lake; seventh and eighth hiked the Stillwater Fire Tower/Bald Mountain, sixth hiked Maple Ridge/Abenaki/McCauley. Tyler Socash gave a presentation to grades 6-12 titled “Leave No Trace” about his expeditions and joined students on their hikes.

• Three parent technology nights took place with Patti Gardner to help parents learn more about Google Classroom and Parent Portal. If parents ever have questions they can call or email Mrs. Gardner.

• New students were treated to an ice cream party by Mrs. Griffin on Sept. 22.

• Motivational Media made a presentation to grades K-12, through Catholic Charities, covering the topics of life choices, bullying, and making a difference.

• Our fire drills, evacuation drills, and bus drills are complete for the fall.

• PARP is taking place right now and all students are reading “Kenny and the Dragon” in grades K-5 as part of the One School, One Book campaign.

• View hosted its Neighbor Day and did a pancake breakfast that Town of Webb students tapped and prepared syrup for. Money donated was collected for Makerspace projects through CAP-21.

• Students wore blue on Monday, Oct. 2, in support of the Bully Prevention Day. The eighth grade computers and research class headed this initiative.

• Congratulations to boys soccer for winning the Columbus Day Tournament.

• The Adirondack Experience visited our K-5 and brought exhibits on Oct. 10.

• Financial aid night took place on Oct. 17, in the chorus room.

• On Thursday, K-5 enjoyed a visit from Adirondack Action to teach the kids about pollinators and habitat loss. Students also planted in the pollinator garden.

• Juniors took the PSAT Exam on Oct. 11 with Mrs. Griffin.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The superintendent and some of the board have returned from the annual School Board’s Convention that was held this year in Lake Placid. Many of the sessions were good and designed to alert them to new changes, trends and items. They picked up a lot of information and found time to collaborate with colleagues while continuing to strengthen their team. The annual convention will return to NYC next year.

• The district has officially received its first application for attendance from a student under the F-1 Visa program. This student is a 17 year old female who the district looks place with a host family for the second semester of the school year. Prior to putting this out to the public the staff has been asked if they might have an interest in having a visiting foreign student living with them for the second half of the year.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the school library.