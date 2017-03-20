The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The board discussed the following: 2017-2018 instructional calendar, 2017-2018 Inlet tuition rate and Inlet transportation rate, board policy further review.

The board reviewed the following: school lunch 2016-2017 budget; 310.00, employees’ use of cell phones; 405.08, home instruction; 410.00, acceptable use policy (AUP);411.00, internet safety policy; 413.00, bring your own device (BYOD).

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the minutes of Jan. 24 Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the treasurer’s report for January 2017.

Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

Approved the 2016-2017 spring sports coaches: girls’ varsity softball, Kristen Armendola; girls’ modified softball, Kerrin Ehrensbeck; boys’ varsity baseball, Mark Johnston; boys’ modified baseball, Jason Perkins; coed varsity golf, John Ehrensbeck; girls’ varsity track, Don Allen; boys’ varsity track, Tim Leach; volunteer to assist varsity golf, Don Haehl; volunteer to assist varsity baseball, Patrick Perkins.

Accepted a letter from G. Michael Cunningham rescinding his intent to retire June 30, 2017, effective immediately.

Approved the 2017-2018 fuel oil bid from Adirondack Energy Products, Inc. with a fixed price of $2.182 per gallon.

Approved the 2017-2018 propane bid from Suburban Propane with a fixed price at $1.3100 per gallon.

Approved the revisions to the following board policies: 310.00, Employees Use of Cell Phones; 401.01, Curriculum Development; 410.00, Acceptable Use Policy; 411.00, Internet Safety Policy; 413.00, Bring Your Own Device.

Approved the Revised 2017-2018 budget calendar.

Approved the first reading of board policy 700.8 – Reserve Funds.

Principal John Swick submitted the following information:

The district had twelve students retake Regents exams in January to attempt better scores. Eight out of the 12 students were able to accomplish this. The district also had 100 percent of the junior class pass the CC English Regents exam with a score of 80 percent or better.

Varsity volleyball honored senior girls and their parents on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The seventh and eighth grade classes went on a field trip to McCauley Mountain for a skiing experience on Friday, Feb. 3.

K-5 parent/teacher conferences took place on Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6 following early student dismissals. The second quarter began on Monday, Jan. 30, and report cards were mailed for the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 3.

SUNY Cortland brought in undergraduate college students headed to Camp Huntington on Raquette Lake to work in each of our K-5 classrooms on Feb. 6.

The principal met with the Town of Webb’s new Recreation Director in hopes of restoring the sixth grade intramural program that we have partnered with them on in the past.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 the Senior Class went for a field trip to the OHM BOCES Job Fair.

The Junior Class sponsored the Cardboard Sled Race at McCauley Mountain for the 2017 Winter Carnival. The event had 15 teams entered in the contest.

The district had four students participate in the Winter Bi-County Music Festival on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at South Jefferson High School. N. Olsen sang in the Senior High Chorus while J. Rundell, R. Madtes, and D. Aliasso played in the fifth-sixth grade band.

The district invited a representative from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to provide a presentation on Wednesday following the PTC meeting.

The first combined instrumental/vocal concert performance took place on Thursday, Feb. 16 with Jr./Sr./Stage Bands and Jr./Sr. Chorus.

The Principal’s Artists of the Quarter for the first semester are R. Smith, A. Quodomine.

The boys’ varsity basketball team earned a home sectional game on Friday, Feb. 17, and finished the season with an 11-8 record (7-5 league). This was the first time with back to back winning seasons in over 30 years.

A. Eisenhart was selected as the Webb Wall of Distinction Winner for the second quarter and the award is on display in the main office hallway.

The boys’ and girls’ Alpine teams won sectionals that were hosted at McCauley Mountain. Eight athletes earned a spot on the state team. C. Uzdavinis and A. Hollister were named the individual overall Section III champions. C. Uzdavinis swept the boys’ events while A. Hollister won the slalom and A. Sutherland won the GS for the girls.

The boys’ Nordic team took third and the girls’ Nordic teams won sectionals with E. Greene as the overall Section III Girls Champion with seven students making the state team. T. Rudolph was the overall Section III Boys Champion.

Students that medaled at the Skills USA Regional Competition, that was held at SUNY Morrisville on Friday, Feb. 10, were M. Burrell, first place in entrepreneurship as a Culinary Arts II student; S. Townsend, first place in entrepreneurship as a vet. Practices II student, M. Abrial, first place in Health Knowledge Bowl A as a nursing assistant student and L. Rubyor second place in photography as well as a third place in pin design as a Visual Communications II student.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

The district spent almost all of Thursday last week with the Development Authority of the North Country. The district has executed the agreement and are well under way to modifying the space needed to house the Central Office for the new fiber optic project coming through town.

Commissioner Elia has asked all 37 BOCES to have a second ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) feedback session to get feedback from any and all that would like to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to gather regional feedback on 10 to 15 major ideas NYSED is thinking about including in the state’s ESSA plan. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on March 16 at both the Watertown and Glenfield BOCES campuses and will be connected via video conference. Staff, parents, guardians, students and community members are welcome to attend.

A meeting was held with Dave Aliasso representing Old Forge Little. Aliasso shared that they have raised approximately $8,000 of the money needed for the field. They have recently incorporated and have a board of directors being established to enable them to seek grant funding with CAP-21. They have new estimates that put the field construction at just under $29,000 and dugout construction estimates in the neighborhood of $43,000. They have spoken to the Town of Webb looking for monetary help to get this project done and are asking if the school would be willing to help as well in an effort to get this community/little league field done.

On the school’s website the district has started a joint project with the Town Recreation Director to have calendars available for all of the shared facilities so that we could all easily see what was happening at each place for scheduling reasons. On the homepage you can go to the Activities tab and you will find the Community Calendar. This has all the locations and activities together. If you go to the left navigation bar you can see each facility on its own if you click on it. The district would like to see other groups train people to make calendar entries. A community calendar would be helpful for AYSO, Little League, and Polar Bears and would help to make sure that there are no conflicts when scheduling events. It would also be beneficial to community members who need information about when events are planned. You can find the school website at towschool.org.

The district has successfully tested its new School Messenger system sending out test emails, phone calls and text messages last Monday and Tuesday. This system appears to be fully functional at this point. The district receives a report after each broadcast that tells us the success rates for each of the modes of communication. If you didn’t receive a text message either your number is not on file or you have not accepted messaging from the system as previously outlined in email communication to you.

The Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3, in the district conference room of the school.