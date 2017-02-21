Photo by Gina Greco

L.Crimmins, from left, L.Russell, K.Tracy-Deuss, J.Rubyor, J.Mitchell, R.Parker and M.Chiodo

By GINA GRECO

Express Staff

Town of Webb elementary students, teachers and staff celebrated their 100 days of school on Friday, Feb. 10.

Since last year’s theme of dressing like 100-year-olds was a success, Kindergarten teacher, Hannah Payne said they wanted to repeat it again this year.

Payne said usually it is just the kindergarten through second-grade students that are involved in all the activities.

“This year, we decided to include all of kindergarten through fifth grade in dressing up like 100-year-olds,” Payne said.

Kindergarten through second grade were involved in all different kinds of activities in the gym.

“There were ten stations. We had everything from 100 day snacks, basketball dribbles, coloring and cup stacking — just to name a few,” Payne said.

This was the fourth year doing the celebration, according to Payne.

“The kids seemed to have a great time and enjoyed acting in full character most of the day. It was a great way to celebrate and make a memory the kids will remember forever,” she concluded.