By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Town Council had its yearly organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting is held at the beginning of every year to give the town the opportunity to pass all of the resolutions necessary for the board to conduct its business.

The board resolved the following:

• Meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the town’s meeting room. The audit of claims meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.

• Community Bank and Adirondack Bank are the official banks for the Town of Webb.

• The Weekly Adirondack is the official paper for 2017.

• Full time police officers for the town are Kevin Birtle, Trevor Tormey, Thomas Riolo and Cody Leubbert and part-time officers are Edward McIlroy, Lou Pardi, John Harrington, Jace Janczewski and Andrew Kalil be appointed as part-time police officers.

• The department heads for the town are Maurice Hudon, Superintendent Department of Public Works; Timothy Pylman, Snowmobile Trail Maintenance; Steve Uzdavinis, McCauley Mountain; Andy Getty, Code Enforcement Officer; Michael Farmer, Publicity Director; John Mitchell, Chief Operator Waste Water Treatment Plant; Ronald Johnston, Chief of Police; and Jason Villiere will head the BTI application team.

• The supervisor’s committees act as liaisons between the supervisor’s office and department heads. They are for McCauley Mountain, Councilwoman Kate Russell and Councilwoman Barbara Green; Publicity, Councilman Mike Ross and Councilwoman Green; Department of Public Works / WWTP, Councilwoman Russell and Councilman David Berkstresser; Parks and Recreation, Councilwoman Russell and Councilman Berkstresser; Highway, Councilman Ross and Councilwoman Russell; Snowmobile Trails, Councilman Ross and Councilman Berkstresser; Assessing / Zoning / Code Enforcement, Councilman Ross and Councilwoman Green; Justice Court, Councilwoman Green and Councilman Berkstresser.

• Code Enforcement Officer Andrew Getty and Assistant Code Enforcement Officer Steve Baker are appointed Fire Inspectors for the Town of Webb and that Charles Bogardus, Fire Chief of the Old Forge Fire Deptartment is appointed as Deputy Fire Inspector, for the Town of Webb for the ensuing year.

• The town supervisor was appointed the Town of Webb Police Commissioner.

• Town Clerk Nanci Russell was appointed public access officer and registrar of vital statistics.

• The Town Board also appointed Thera Levi as part-time court clerk to Justice Venetz and Amber LaFountain as part-time court clerk to Justice Graham.

• Mileage reimbursement has been set at $.45 per mile.

• Inlet police officers are appointed Town of Webb officers and the Webb officers are appointed Inlet officers by the Inlet Town Board. This is according to the reciprocating agreement between the towns.

• Wages for employees not covered by unions were set by the board.

• A spending limit of $1,000 was set for all of the departments and special districts. Exceptions can be made for emergencies with the approval of the supervisor.

• Eligible salaried employees and elected officials will pay 10 percent of the cost of the hospitalization coverage provided.

• All eligible hourly employees will pay 10 percent of the cost of hospitalization coverage provided.

• Peg Masters is appointed Town of Webb historian.

• The supervisor is authorized to pay bills that have a discount for quick payment. The paid claims will be given to the board at the audit of claims meetings for them to look over.

• Frye and Carbone are appointed to provide necessary legal services for the town during the ensuing fiscal year.

• Town Clerk Nanci Russell appointed MaryAnn Lum-Nelson as Deputy Town Clerk.

• Ann Croneiser was appointed as assistant and bookkeeper to the supervisor.

• Roger Pratt was appointed Deputy Town Supervisor.

• The Planning Board will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m.

• Brian Morgan was appointed to the Town of Webb Planning Board. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

• The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

• Beth Pashley was reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

• Planning Board member may only be absent from five meetings and Zoning Board of Appeals members may miss no more than three per year. Absences, greater than those determined to be acceptable, by the adoption of the resolution, shall be considered excessive and may subject the respective board member to removal from his / her position on the board which they serve.

• The town paid dues to be a member of the Association of Towns ($1,200) and the Adirondack Associations of Towns and Villages ($600).