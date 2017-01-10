The Town of Webb Police Department would like to remind visitors to the area of rules to follow when operating a snowmobile.

The guidelines for operating a snowmobile have been set forth in the New York State Parks and Recreation Law. Snowmobiles are to be operated on the right shoulder of the roadway in a single file. It is also important to stay to the right while operating on the trail system in order to avoid a collision with other snowmobiles or trail groomers. Snowmobiles must yield the right of way to vehicle traffic while on the roadways, and to trail grooming equipment while on the trails. Leaving these designated areas to operate on private land is illegal and could jeopardize the use of the current trails. State highways and all sidewalks are off limits to snowmobile traffic unless designated otherwise.

Aside from having your snowmobile registered and insured, you must have the registration sticker (with yearly validation) displayed and visible. A sticker placed on the tunnel area of a snowmobile is not a proper location and a ticket could be issued. The Towns of Webb and Inlet ask that you place your trail permit sticker on the (operator’s) left side of your windshield.

All snowmobiles operating within the state of New York shall be equipped with a headlight, tail light, brakes, and adequate muffler system.

The Parks and Recreation Law has mandated since 1980 that no snowmobile exhaust shall be modified in any manner that would amplify or increase the noise emission level to greater than was emitted when originally constructed (stock). No person shall operate or ride as a passenger without wearing a helmet. Extra caution should be taken when crossing a highway or operating in a heavy traffic area.

The TOW PD advises people new to the area to visit the Information Center to obtain trail maps and directions to local establishments. Leave your sled behind and call for a ride if you are going to be consuming alcohol.

Last but not least, please be very cautious when operating on any body of water as ice conditions can never be guaranteed. When you take a chance on the ice you are not only endangering your own life, but those of the first responders and fire department personnel who are called out on rescues.