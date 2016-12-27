The Town Of Webb UFSD is excited to offer a new program to K-6 students this winter.

The Nordic Rocks program is the result of a partnership among selected schools, communities, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). It strives to create the opportunity for our kids to learn about nordic skiing during physical education class, recess, and after-school programs. It’s particularly focused on exposing children to the fun, the healthy lifestyle, and the excitement that can be found in the sport of cross country skiing.

The Town of Webb UFSD program will be implemented during the school day, and will highlight the health and lifestyle benefits associated with exercise and outdoor fun.

Thanks to the Polar Bear Ski Club, USSA Division, and the National Winter Sports Educational Foundation the school has received 30 pairs of nordic skis at no cost. The program is completely free and the skis provided by CXC are incredibly simple to use as the bindings can easily clip onto the student’s winter boots.

Students don’t need any special gear to take advantage of this opportunity other than the appropriate winter wear. The school hopes to build a collection of extra winter boots at school for students who may need them.

If anyone has any spare boots that no longer fit your children the school would appreciate your donation for students that may need them.

The school would also welcome community support if anyone would like to volunteer to help out with this new program. Call the school at (315) 369-3222.