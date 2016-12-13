Board of Education Dec. 6 meeting minutes:

The Board reviewed Board Policy section 100’s.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the Minutes of November 15, 2016 Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

Accepted the donation from Ilsababy Foundation.

Accepted the donation from Tahan’s Furniture for the Honors Lounge.

Accepted the donation from Eskimo Strong of a carved Eskimo.

Approved the request from Central Adirondack Association for the use of a bus and drivers to transport visitors to and from surrounding parking lots and George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center for Snodeo.

Approved the appointment of 2016-2017 classroom volunteer: Shari Pronobis and volunteer to assist winter coaches Joanne Kelly.

Accepted letter intent for purposes of retirement from G. Michael Cunningham, Secondary English Teacher, with regret and appreciation for his 28 years of service, effective June 30, 2017.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• As part of the Smart Schools Bond Act the school is entitled to receive just under $100k for technology expenditures. This is a reimbursable program that has a great deal of stipulations, planning and paperwork that must be executed in order for us to receive the funds. The district is going through the planning stages currently and will be posting pertinent information to the website soon.

This is a requirement to give the public 30 days prior to a public hearing on the topic.

The current plan is to replace the entire network and prepare for the future as a school and as an integral part of the community. The network replacement would include all the backbone switches as well as all the wireless access points and controls. Future projects will include the replacement of the phone system and PA system with enhanced security which will be supported by the new network infrastructure. This next level will be part of the budgetary cycle. The district hopes to gain state approval and to be able to move forward with the network replacement by the end of the school year.

• To remain part of the Tri-County Energy Consortium the district must submit paperwork to the consortium by Dec.31. If the district agrees to stay in the consortium and not withdraw it will be part of the energy consortium currently building the first of its solar arrays on the Watertown BOCES campus. Representatives of the consortium or the district’s attorney are willing to come to the next BOE meeting to share pertinent information prior to a final decision if the board would like them to come.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the school library.