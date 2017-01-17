The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

A public hearing preceded the Board of Education meeting regarding the Smart Schools Bond Investment Plan. It was presented by Jennifer Dunn & Robert Schafer

The Board reviewed Board Policy section 300s.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the Minutes of Dec. 20, Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the appointment of G. Michael Cunningham as 2016-2017 volunteer to assist the basketball coaches.

Approved the permanent appointment of John DeVoldre as custodian, effective beginning on July 10, 2017.

Approved the revisions/deletions to the following Board Policies:

150.00 Equal Opportunity (Combining w/old 150.1 & 150.2)

151.2 Harassment of Employees Policy

200.00 The Administration: Goals and Organization

201.00 Personnel Records

201.01 Evaluation of Administrative Personnel

202.00 Continuing Education

202.1 Participation in Workshops and Conference

Approved the appointment of Joanne Kelly and Leanne Helmes as substitute teachers and substitute teacher aides.

Approved the appointment of G. Michael Cunningham as 2016-2017 SAT prep instructor.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

The board paid its respects to former Board of Education member Richard Fenton who passed away on Dec. 30. He was thanked for his former service on the board and his constant dedication to the youth and community.

If the board of education is interested in pursuing a purchase of the property adjacent to the school, specifically the property owned by George Hiltebrant (current board of education member). The attorney confirmed that Hiltebrant should not take part in any discussion or voting on this matter; that the school district has the authority to purchase the property pursuant to Education Law; that Education Law requires a majority of the voters of the school district by annual or special district meeting to vote for the purchase by ballot; if brought to the public the clerk must publish notice of date, time and place of the annual meeting four times during the seven weeks preceding the annual meeting, in two local newspapers with the first publication occurring at least 45 days before the date of the annual meeting. The property is that specifically located at 139 Park Ave. and its current assessment is $181,700.

When students returned from the holiday break they returned to garbage cans in the hallway upstairs collecting water from a roof leak that began that morning. The leak was repaired under warranty as soon as it could be but it brought to light that we have the 2000 building project roofs that are currently outside of warranty. The district will solicit bids to hopefully replace these roofs to bring the district back into warranty for the entirety of our roof surface. The district will also look to development of a reserve to fund the future replacements as the surfaces age and warranties begin to end.

As part of an ongoing discussion regarding finances the district will look to bring reserves forward that may need to be updated or reconfigured for purposes specific to our current and foreseeable needs. The discussions with the BOE will dictate how these reserves are handled and what is asked of the voters if necessary.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the school library.