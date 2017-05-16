The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meetings on Tuesday, April 25 and May 2, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board of Education took the following action at these meetings:

Approved the minutes of April 4, Board of Education meeting.

Approved the minutes of April 25, Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Treasurer’s Reports March 2017.

Approved the 2017-2018 BOCES administrative budget.

Approved and cast one ballot for BOCES Board Members: Grace H. Rice, Alice Draper, Barbara Lofink for a three year term.

Approved the tenure appointment of Tracy Deis, special education teacher.

Approved the use of 14 CSEA sick bank days for Loretta Gaffney.

Accepted a donation from Rex Germer for materials needed to construct the raised garden bed.

Approved the participation to bid jointly for the purchase of various types of computers and technology commodities with Madison-Oneida BOCES during the 2017-2018 school year.

Approved the appointment of Aaron Nerschook as a summer cleaner.

Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

Approved the bus request from Camp Gorham for buses and drivers.

Declared surplus: Polaroid Propack Camera with flash unit, Olympus Quick Zoom 35 mm, Advance GW 4512 Water Vac, Advance AWD 315 Water Vac, Sterling 20” Floor Polisher, Hild 12” Floor Polisher, Platinum 20” Floor Polisher, soccer goals from school athletic field.

Approved the revisions to various Board Policies after review of Section 500s.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

Maddie Phaneuf visited on Wednesday, March 22, to put on assemblies for K-12 as a member of the US National Biathlon Team and as a representative of the Protect Our Winters program.

Kindergarten went to SHARP/Niccolls for a field trip on Wednesday, March 22.

The seniors read to the K-4 as part of PARP on Wednesday, March 29. PARP ended with a celebration on Wednesday, April 5, with students making treats to take home. Prizes were distributed to students who read each day for 15 minutes during PARP.

The PTC Book Fair took place Wednesday, March 29 – Friday, March 31 with a parent and community night held on Thursday, March 30. There were $1,900 in book sales.

Students completed the NYS 3-8 ELA exams on Thursday, March 30 with math exams taking place next week.

The musical took place on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 under the direction of Mr. Kovalovsky and Mrs. Herrmann.

The third quarter ended on March 31 and report cards were mailed before spring break.

Spirit Week took place prior to spring break with an assembly on Friday, April 7, put on by Student Council.

A. Hopsicker was selected as the Herkimer County ARC Project Respect Essay Contest winner from the Town of Webb UFSD.

The Neighborhood Center is sending home early recognition assessments for parents and families to complete on a voluntary basis. This is a free screening service offered because of our partnership with their office in our building. Parents/guardians who choose to complete the screening send the packet and the letter of consent with their child in a sealed private envelope that will be reviewed directly by TNC counselors. The Neighborhood Center will contact families directly if concerns are flagged in the screening and they will mail a letter as acknowledgement of receipt either way.

Three students were chosen from the Town of Webb as Students of the Quarter‚ at the HGSTC BOCES. Congratulations to T. Pittarelli, Auto Body Technology I; V. Slone, Integrated Production and Design Technology; and L. Rubyor, Visual Communications II for being selected.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

–Athletic Director Tanner Russell has come up with a form for dual sport athletes that the district would like to employ beginning in the fall of 2017. This form has the athlete identifying a primary sport and their commitment to it in the face of scheduling conflicts, as well as establishing rules specific to dual sport athletes regarding their academics, and outlines the rules should the athlete choose to drop a sport. Teams rely on student participants and an athlete not being committed for the season can pose problems beyond what the individual athlete might understand initially. This form could be incorporated into the Athletic Code in time but could be a standalone document for the time being depending on what the BOE would like to see done. By verbal consensus the board agreed to have the use of the form in practice for the new school year and see how it goes.

–The door project has started at school. The construction work will impact various entrances to the school at different times with some doors already blocked off for a few days. The main entrance will be impacted at some point but the district is working with the contractor to minimize the noise and impact during the school day.

–The tuition rate for non-residents students should be reviewed and set so that families know what the rate is for planning purposes and so that the district can effectively advertise and actively promote the inclusion of tuition paying international students into school. Those rates will be proposed at the next meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the school library.